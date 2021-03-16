A A A

Maui police responded to 10 burglaries, six vehicle thefts and seven vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from March 7 – 13, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 43 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 33 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 16 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

10 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, March 10, 10:12 a.m.: 3155 Ua Noe Place, Haʻikū. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 7, 1:03 p.m.: 777 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Resort. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, March 12, 7:30 a.m.: 12 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Māʻalaea Surf. Non-residential, forced entry.

Friday, March 12, 3:26 p.m.: 1-100 E Līpoa St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, March 9, 12:08 p.m.: 484 Haniu St., Lahaina. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, March 11, 10:08 a.m.: 100 block of Wahikulu Road, Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Nāpili:

Wednesday, March 10, 11:31 a.m.: 4400 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili at Hololani. Residential, unlawful entry.

Pukalani:

Thursday, March 11, 11:11 a.m.: 127 Tam Yau Place, Pukalani. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, March 11, 7:18 a.m.: 7 Āewa Place, Pukalani at Serpico’s Pizzeria. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku

Monday, March 8, 9:22 a.m.: 1800 block of Lower Main St., Wailuku. Residential, forced entry.

6 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului::

Tuesday, March 9, 6:59 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center. Ford, red.

Thursday, March 11, 9:14 p.m.: 2353 Maui Veterans Highway, Kahului at MP4 – Kahului Direction. Jeep, orange.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, March 9, 10:31 a.m.: 145 N Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Sugar Beach Resort. Toyota, white.

Māʻalaea:

Tuesday, March 9, 4:27 p.m.: 399 Hauʻoli St., Māʻalaea at Haycraft Beach Park. Ford, silver.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, March 10, 8:29 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Wailuku at Olivine Pools. Jeep, silver.

Friday, March 12, 8:06 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe Ridge Trail. Jeep, red.

7 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, March 8, 9:26 a.m.: 251 Hoʻohana St., Kahului at Maui Off Road Center. Toyota, green.

Kīhei:

Sunday, March 7, 6:31 p.m.: 1000 block of Hou St., Kīhei. Nissan, grey.

Monday, March 8, 11:57 a.m.: 2800 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. YN, burgundy.

Wednesday, March 10, 9:04 a.m.: 2200 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Nissan, silver.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, March 10, 8:34 a.m.: 200 block of Kahoma Village Loop, Lahaina. YN, blue.

Makawao