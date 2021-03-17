A A A

Hawaiian Airlines today inaugurated five-times-weekly nonstop service to Honolulu from Ontario, giving Inland Empire travelers more options for traveling to Hawai‘i. Hawaiian’s Ontario-Honolulu service – which will be offered daily starting May 24 to meet summer demand – expands options for Greater Los Angeles residents. The new flights build upon nonstop flights already offered to the Hawaiian Islands from Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Southern Californians’ love for Hawai‘i and their preference to fly Hawaiian Airlines have allowed us to keep growing our popular service throughout the region,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, noting that Los Angeles became the carrier’s first US mainland gateway in 1985. “We are excited to bring our service to Ontario airport and looking forward to sharing our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality with more guests from the Inland Empire.”

Guests at Ontario International Airport were treated to music, dance, giveaways and fresh flower lei. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Guests boarding Hawaiians’ inaugural flight to Honolulu received flower lei and were treated to Hawaiian music and dance. Flight HA73 departs Ontario at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a 12:20 p.m. scheduled arrival time in Honolulu. The flight from Honolulu to Ontario, HA74, departs at 1:05 p.m. and arrives at 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are thrilled to see this day arrive and to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to all that Ontario International Airport has to offer, as Southern California’s fastest-growing and most convenient aviation gateway. Hawai‘i has always been one of the most requested destinations we hear from our passengers, so we are confident that this will be an extremely popular route,” said Mark Thorpe, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Guests departing Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport received lei as they boarded the inaugural flight to Ontario International Airport. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian will service the ONT-HNL route with its modern Airbus A321neos, that features 16 First Class, 44 Extra Comfort and 129 Main Cabin seats.

Hawaiian has simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival with a list of state of Hawai’i approved testing providers in Ontario. Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai‘i.