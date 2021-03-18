A A A

Maui police arrested five individuals for impaired driving during a St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Under the authority of the Maui County Tow Ordinance; MPD Traffic officers towed all five vehicles following each arrest.

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division DUI Task Force conducted three separate impaired driving checkpoints on St Patrick’s Day and screened 422 vehicles.

To date, Maui police have made 149 impaired driving arrests in the 2021 calendar year compared to 135 at the same time last year, marking a 10 percent increase.

Lieutenant William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division said, “The public can expect the impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols to continue throughout the weekend as well as the remainder of this year. We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways.”

He continued saying, “The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. When you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested.”

The department advises that if you see someone suspected of driving impaired, to call the Maui Police Department and report it. “You could help save a life. We humbly request the public’s help. Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring,” police said in a press release.