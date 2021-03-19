Maui Coronavirus Updates

Mayor Victorino Expresses Disappointment Over 41 New COVID Cases

March 19, 2021, 6:09 AM HST
117 Comments
Mayor Victorino. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

Mayor Michael Victorino expressed his disappointment and frustration after receiving the Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s report of 41 new COVID cases in Maui County on Thursday.

The report identified 12 clusters including a new one at a place of worship with 24 infections.  There were also four clusters at bars/nightclubs, three clusters in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, one cluster at a correctional facility, one in an educational setting, one at a restaurant, and one at a cleaning service.

The cluster at the Maui Community Correctional Center was updated to include 86 inmates who tested positive (14 were active as of Thursday, and 72 have recovered). 

There were also two new cases on the island of Molokaʻi.

Mayor Victorino said this is “quite different” from the community spread cases we witnessed after the holiday season.

He said the pattern suggests groups of people have become complacent and are not following public health guidelines. Although vaccines are here, he said herd immunity is still months away, and is urging the public to continue to wear masks in public and avoid gathering in groups.

The mayor said he’s hesitant to order more restrictions, but continues to assess the situation with the County’s medical advisors.  

