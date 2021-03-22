A A A

The Maui Police Department issued 189 citations over a two week period for violation of public health rules and orders as part of an ongoing face mask enforcement effort.

From March 7-14, there were 96 calls for service and 116 citations issued; and from March 15-21, there were 79 calls for service and 73 citations issued.

Police remind the public that anyone caught violating the face mask requirement risks a $5,000 fine and a maximum of a year in jail, or both.

Police advise that the public can report a face mask violation by calling the MPD non-emergency line at 244-6400.