Maui Coronavirus Updates
189 Citations Over Two Weeks During Maui Mask Enforcement
March 22, 2021, 6:00 PM HST
The Maui Police Department issued 189 citations over a two week period for violation of public health rules and orders as part of an ongoing face mask enforcement effort.
From March 7-14, there were 96 calls for service and 116 citations issued; and from March 15-21, there were 79 calls for service and 73 citations issued.
Police remind the public that anyone caught violating the face mask requirement risks a $5,000 fine and a maximum of a year in jail, or both.
Police advise that the public can report a face mask violation by calling the MPD non-emergency line at 244-6400.
