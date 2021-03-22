Maui News

Multiple Fundraisers Established to Help Maui Families Rebuild Following Flood

By Wendy Osher
 March 22, 2021, 2:47 PM HST
* Updated March 22, 3:00 PM
A
A
A

More than a dozen GoFundMe accounts have been established to help families and businesses rebuild following heavy rains reported on Maui earlier this month.

Kaupakalua flood (3.8.21) PC: courtesy Sylvia Cenzano.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said at least 24 homes have damage ranging from minor to destroyed during heavy rains and an unprecedented flooding event. Most of the damage was reported above the Kaupakalua Dam, which overflowed on March 8, 2021, resulting in evacuations and road closures.

The list of accounts verified by Trust and Safety teams at GoFundMe for flooding victims on Maui include:

Damage assessments are ongoing and county officials say cost estimates and damage reports are needed in order to determine if Maui qualifies for federal aid. Click here to file a damage report online. or call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at (808) 270-7285.

Meantime, the county has extended a waiver for landfill tipping fees to April 2, 2021 for Haʻikū residents who have accumulated mixed debris after recent flooding. Affected residents can go to the County of Maui website to apply for the waiver. Please note the landfill will close at noon on Prince Kūhiō Day, Friday, March 26, and on Good Friday, April 2.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Mayor Eyes Restrictions in Virus Cluster Areas: “We’re at a Crucial Point” 2Maui Group Joins Rally Seeking Freedoms Amid Coronavirus Restrictions 3Necropsy of Endangered False Killer Whale Found Stranded off Maui Reveals Dietary First 4Minit Medical Vaccine Clinic by Appointment at War Memorial Gym 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending March 20, 2021 6March 21, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 81 Cases (42 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 1 Moloka‘i, 9 Out-of-State); 1 Death