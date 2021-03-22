A A A

More than a dozen GoFundMe accounts have been established to help families and businesses rebuild following heavy rains reported on Maui earlier this month.

Kaupakalua flood (3.8.21) PC: courtesy Sylvia Cenzano.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said at least 24 homes have damage ranging from minor to destroyed during heavy rains and an unprecedented flooding event. Most of the damage was reported above the Kaupakalua Dam, which overflowed on March 8, 2021, resulting in evacuations and road closures.

The list of accounts verified by Trust and Safety teams at GoFundMe for flooding victims on Maui include:

Damage assessments are ongoing and county officials say cost estimates and damage reports are needed in order to determine if Maui qualifies for federal aid. Click here to file a damage report online. or call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at (808) 270-7285.

Meantime, the county has extended a waiver for landfill tipping fees to April 2, 2021 for Haʻikū residents who have accumulated mixed debris after recent flooding. Affected residents can go to the County of Maui website to apply for the waiver. Please note the landfill will close at noon on Prince Kūhiō Day, Friday, March 26, and on Good Friday, April 2.