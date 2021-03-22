Multiple Fundraisers Established to Help Maui Families Rebuild Following Flood
March 22, 2021, 2:47 PM HST
* Updated March 22, 3:00 PM
More than a dozen GoFundMe accounts have been established to help families and businesses rebuild following heavy rains reported on Maui earlier this month.
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said at least 24 homes have damage ranging from minor to destroyed during heavy rains and an unprecedented flooding event. Most of the damage was reported above the Kaupakalua Dam, which overflowed on March 8, 2021, resulting in evacuations and road closures.
The list of accounts verified by Trust and Safety teams at GoFundMe for flooding victims on Maui include:
- Rebuilding Bill Pinkard’s Home $13,028 (William Pinkard) Created March 8, 2021
- FLOODING from Dam please help the animals. $780 (East Maui Animal Refuge) Created March 8, 2021
- Sacred Garden staff lost her home and car in flood $3,345 (Emerald “Ems” Quinn) Created March 9, 2021
- Mark and Dixie Flood Relief $91,559 (Mark Alexander) Created March 9, 2021
- The house I was renting floated away in the flood $6,560 (Nikita Popov) Created March 9, 2021
- Help Mike and Keala Storm rebuild after flooding $7,648 (Keala Storm) Created March 9, 2021
- Help Maui Family Recover From Historic Flood $26,170 (Sylvia Cenzano) Created March 9, 2021
- Rebuild Nalu’s Farm: Flood Relief $1,661 (Sarah Colt family farm) Created March 10, 2021
- The Denessen’s Flood Relief $6,507 (Maui teacher Rachael Denessen) Created March 10, 2021
- Ashlar & Maui Grown Organics Farm Flood Relief $2,585 (Ashley McNeil) Created March 11, 2021
- Our home was destroyed by a flood $800 (Jailinne Portorreal of Haʻikū) Created March 11, 2021
- Flood Recovery for Hattori Family $5395 (Danielle Hattori of Keōkea) Created March 15, 2021
- Flood Kaupakalua Dam Overflow “BOO BOO ZOO” HELP. $15 (East Maui Animal Refuge) Created March 18, 2021
Damage assessments are ongoing and county officials say cost estimates and damage reports are needed in order to determine if Maui qualifies for federal aid. Click here to file a damage report online. or call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at (808) 270-7285.
Meantime, the county has extended a waiver for landfill tipping fees to April 2, 2021 for Haʻikū residents who have accumulated mixed debris after recent flooding. Affected residents can go to the County of Maui website to apply for the waiver. Please note the landfill will close at noon on Prince Kūhiō Day, Friday, March 26, and on Good Friday, April 2.