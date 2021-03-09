A A A

Damage assessment is ongoing this morning following heavy rains on Monday that resulted in an overflowed dam at Kaupakalua.

County officials report that flood waters yesterday destroyed Peʻahi Bridge and heavily damaged Kaupakalua Bridge in Haʻikū.

At least a half dozen homes were heavily damaged or destroyed, according to Mayor Michael Victorino who described the event as “unprecedented flooding.” He urged the public to remain vigilant and stay safe as damage assessments continue today.

Residents who were evacuated from their homes yesterday are asked not to return until there is an “all clear” announcement. The evacuation remains in effect for residents in the vicinity and downstream of Kaupakalua Dam.

The heavy rains also washed out a portion of Awalau Road in Haʻikū, which is located mauka of the dam. Residents say there was a destructive flow in a small riverbed that wiped out a portion of the road near Hikiau Road, East of Hanzawa’s Variety Store. Residents located above the 500 block of Awalau are reportedly are affected.

People also are advised to stay off roads as much as possible and exercise extreme caution, watching out for debris and landslides.

Also, beware of possible downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized and dangerous. Reports of downed lines should be made by calling Hawaiian Electric’s trouble line at 871-7777.

A power outage was reported today in Haʻikū at 6:12 a.m., affecting more than 1,300 customers.

East Maui Irrigation Co. officials monitored the Kaupakalua Reservoir overnight. Water levels remained above normal, but roughly 3 feet below the top of the dam.

An evacuation shelter at Pāʻia Community Center remained open as of 7 a.m. today. Shelters at Hāna High School and Eddie Tam Memorial Center were closed.

To report any storm-related damage, go to the County of Maui home page at mauicounty.gov and fill out a damage report form. Or, call the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 270-7285.

Yesterday, all Maui island parks were closed because of flooding and heavy rains. Most Maui County parks on the island of Maui have reopened this morning. The only county parks that remain closed are Baldwin Beach Park and Kepaniwai Heritage Gardens in ʻĪao Valley.