Prince Kūhiō, who spearheaded the 1921 Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, is being honored with a virtual monologues event on March 26. Courtesy image.

To celebrate the memory and legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, the Papakōlea Community Development Corporation will host virtually a unique collection of dramatic monologues on March 26 entitled: Kūhiō, Ke Aliʻi Makaʻāinana: Hawaiʻiʻs Citizen Prince.

Author Leonelle Anderson Akana takes you back in time, skillfully weaving her interpretation of the perspectives of Kūhiō, his mother Victoria Kinoike Kekaulike and his wife Elizabeth Kahanu Kalanianaʻole.

The monologues will be presented virtually on Friday, March 26, at 6 pm via Zoom

(https://zoom.us/j/92384165287) and Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/papakoleacdc ).

Ocean Kaowili will portray Prince Kūhiō, while Akana will portray his wife and mother. Carefully

selected music will be featured by Harrison Murray, Kaowili and other guest artists.

“These monologues grew out of curricula developed for Papakōlea and the Kupuaʻe Hawaiian

Language Project,” said Lilia Kapuniai, Executive Director of the Papakōlea Community Development Corporation. “People may recognize Leonelle Anderson Akana from her portrayal of Queen Liliʻuokalani in notable theatrical

performances. We plan to do more as we continue to celebrate our Prince and the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act – nearly 100 years ago.”

The goal of the Kupuaʻe Hawaiian Language Project is to expand current intersession

programming so more children and families in Papakōlea learn their Native language through

family-oriented and land-based activities. This presentation is supported by Mana Maoli,

Kamehameha Schools and the US Administration for Native Americans.

For more information about this project or the Papakōlea Community Development Corporation, contact Lilia Kapuniai at 808-520-8998 or e-mail [email protected]