Alexander residence in Haʻikū that was nearly washed away in the March flood. (3.18.21) PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Earlier this month, severe weather caused widespread flooding and landslides across the state impacting many residents and damaging property.

Teams comprised of state, city, county, the Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel and the Small Business Administration will be conducting assessments today (Tuesday, March 23) across Maui County to document and validate damages and impacts.

The teams conducted similar assessments in Honolulu on Monday, March 22.

The FEMA Public Assistance Program provides public infrastructure assistance through federal funding to repair public property and infrastructure, while the FEMA Individual Assistance Program addresses private property.

This week’s joint preliminary damage assessments are a required starting point for the process of obtaining potential federal assistance and are focused on the Individual Assistance Program.

If the damage and impact assessments are adequate, the governor will submit a request for a presidential major disaster declaration through FEMA Region IX’s Regional Administrator.

If damage does not qualify for the Individual Assistance Program, other federal programs and volunteer organizations may be available to help. If you have an offer of resources that can help Hawai’i respond to incident events to meet current or future needs, visit the following portal: Kōkua Offers Application.