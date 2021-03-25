A A A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health announced today that the state will extend COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people age 60 and older beginning Monday, March 29.

“We are closely monitoring current and projected vaccination numbers, appointment availability and most importantly the amount of vaccine allocated to the people of Hawai‘i,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “Our analysis of these indicators tells us it is time to expand vaccine eligibility to more people.”

To date vaccines have been reserved for those in phase 1a and 1b of the state’s vaccination program as well as those age 65 and older, those being treated with oxygen for severe respiratory conditions, those on dialysis, chemotherapy or other infusion therapy, as well as essential workers at hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Registration opportunities for those 60 and older will soon be available through links posted on hawaiicovid19.com and from healthcare providers around the state.