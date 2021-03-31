A A A











The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is hosting its latest free drive-in edition of Starry Night Cinema on April 9, 10 and 11 with the Disney film “Moana.”

The MACC recreated this safe format due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions that include social distancing. Pre-registration is required, beginning April 1 at 10 am via the MACC Box Office online at MauiArts.org or by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469). Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Starry Night Cinema utilizes a massive 32’ x 18’ screen and two adjacent side-screens to ensure quality viewing from all vehicles. In addition to the film, attendees will enjoy live preshow musical entertainment each night prior to the film.

Gates open each night at the A&B Amphitheater at 5:30 pm, with the film beginning at 7:30 pm. The Sunday night (April 11) presentation will be the film’s Ōlelo Hawai‘i version, with English subtitles.

“Despite the extended pandemic, the MACC continues to remain available to the community, in the safest manner possible,” MACC President & CEO Art Vento said. “Every Saturday night, free virtual performances have streamed in high definition from the Castle Theater stage. When you cannot come to the MACC, the MACC comes to you.

“As Maui continues to spike in COVID-19 numbers we must continue to be vigilant, yet still provide safe access to the arts. Our drive-in events continue to be nostalgic and enjoyable, while still meeting or exceeding safety guidelines.”

These community drive-in events are part of the MACC’s ongoing Live @ the MACC series made possible by the support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development.

Once a reservation is set, attendees must bring their original print-at-home e-ticket confirmation or have it ready to present on their mobile device. Only one scan allowed per e-ticket so duplicates will not be honored. Reservations are non-transferable.

Once inside the venue, attendees will not be allowed to exit their vehicles during the film in order to adhere to safety and social distancing guidelines. Vehicles will be directed by MACC staff to park in order of arrival to maintain safety zones. Due to vehicle spacing, once vehicles have parked in the venue, there will be no early exiting until directed by MACC staff to the nearest exit at the end of the movie.

In accordance with Maui County liquor laws, no alcoholic beverages are allowed in vehicles. Restroom use will be limited to urgent needs only and patrons are required to wear a mask and socially distance from others. For the sake of continued safety of the MACC patrons, the MACC maintenance team will be on hand to clean restrooms between uses. The MACC is a non-smoking/non-vape venue.

About the film: An adventurous teenager (Moana) sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (Auli‘i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity. The film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour 53 minutes.