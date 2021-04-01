Maui News

Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei Hosting Easter Food Drive

April 1, 2021
Azeka Shopping Center in Kīhei is hosting a food drive now through April 11 to support the Maui Food Bank’s mission to feed Maui County residents.

Bins to deposit canned and dry goods will be located inside Ace Hardware, AA Oceanfront, B&B Scuba, Island Art Party and the Azeka Management Office. The shopping center is 1279-1280 South Kīhei Road.

This year has been particularly hard on people experiencing food insecurity. According to the Maui Food Bank, more than 48,000 people in Maui County do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Azeka Shopping Center encourages people to take advantage of its convenient location to stop by and donate what they can to help. Cash donations and gift cards are also accepted at the Azeka Management Office located at Azeka Makai above B&B Scuba.

