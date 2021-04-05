A A A

A CleanSpaceUSA employee applies an invisible nano platinum technology to surfaces to clean, disinfect and protect from bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19. Photo Courtesy: CleanSpaceUSA

A new Japanese technology to clean, disinfect and protect facilities from bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, is now being used by Oʻahu businesses, government offices and schools — and is available on Maui, according to a news release from CleanSpaceUSA.

The company said the invisible nano platinum technology creates a long-lasting, protective anti-bacterial and anti-viral barrier on high-touch areas such as door handles, restroom faucets and tabletops.

The company also provides ultra-violet (UV-C light) air purification units that kill airborne germs. These beehive-like devices are installed in ceilings, cleaning 1,000 square feet of air space. These devices already are being used in bullet train stations, airports and other public spaces in Japan.

“Using the latest COVID-19 fighting technology from Japan, CleanSpaceUSA’s compounds cause spontaneous decomposition of organic molecules, inactivating viruses and bacteria while also removing odors,” said CleanSpaceUSA Innovations and Marketing Executive Harris Nakamoto.

The non-corrosive coating lasts up to two years, making it ideal for workspaces, dining outlets and other high-traffic areas. After experiencing COVID-19 cases, facilities have benefited from CleanSpaceUSA treatment by avoiding long-lasting and widespread shutdowns and instead experienced targeted quick-turnaround cleaning, the news release said.

CleanSpaceUSA will conduct an initial bacteria test at a business to discover the locations of the highest bacteria counts and develop a program to decrease them. Next, the company will schedule the cleaning, disinfection and dry-fog application of the nano platinum. About a month after the treatment, CleanSpace USA will conduct another bacteria test to show progress toward decreasing bacteria and will test monthly to monitor the situation.

“As schools and businesses bring more folks back for in-person work, this technology is the perfect way to protect everyone,” Nakamoto said. “It’s invisible technology with visible results.”

At Farrington High School on Oʻahu, before and after tests on a dozen high-touch areas such as restroom faucets, door handles and desks revealed a 96 percent drop in bacteria a month after the CleanSpaceUSA treatment.

Before the treatment, tests on a door handle at Farrington’s main office revealed a bacteria count of 232, while a re-test of the same handle a month after the application of the nano-platinum showed the bacteria count on the door handle had fallen to just 11. A faucet in a women’s restroom at the school originally recorded a bacteria count of 102, and a re-test a month later found the number of bacteria on the same faucet dropped dramatically to just three.

Farrington High Principal Al Carganilla said the treatment provided “peace of mind to our staff, who work in high-traffic areas and are exposed to many people each day. It’s important to have the before and after testing, which shows the impact the nano platinum provides. This process offers two years of protection that, combined with our normal cleaning protocols, will heighten sanitation and ease many concerns of our staff, students and families.”

A partial list of CleanSpeaceUSA clients includes:

Schools: Farrington High School; Kalani High School

Stores and restaurants: Tamura Super Market; Carp Dori Restaurant, Rinka Restaurant and Obento

Other businesses: Central Pacific Bank, Chinen&Arinaga Financial Group

Government: Honolulu City Council chambers; Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Associations: Hawaiʻi Roofers Local 221; Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association, ILWU Local 142; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1186 and 1260; Ironworkers Local 625; Laborers Union Local 368; Masons Union of Hawaiʻi BAC Local 1; Sheetmetal Workers Union Local 293; Teamsters Local 996

Learn more at USACleanSpace.com or call 808-285-2964.