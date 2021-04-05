A A A

A Minnesota man was arrested on Maui on Saturday, April 3, 2021 for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Leo Thiner, 63, was arrested upon arrival from Denver, Colorado. According to police Thiner did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Police say Thiner volunteered to leave Maui, and fly back to Minnesota. He was processed and released without incident.