The Maui County Office of Economic Development is hosting a virtual grant training workshop April 21. Maui County Maui Now photo.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations that administer viable projects that positively impact the economy of Maui County are urged to participate in a virtual grant training workshop Wednesday, April 21, at 1 pm.

Participants will receive a handbook and an overview of the newest grant application requirements for FY2022 grants (pending Maui County Council approval). In addition to new applicants, former grantees and project managers are encouraged to participate. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

“I encourage all organizations with programs that can stimulate Maui County’s economic vitality to send a representative to this workshop,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “As we recover from the pandemic’s effects, we really encourage proposals that will help to better diversify our economy, create quality jobs and encourage local economic activity.”

The workshop hosted by the Maui County Office of Economic Development will be online using the Blue Jeans platform. To request an invitation code and link, email [email protected]. Participation is limited to the first 150 people who reserve by April 19.