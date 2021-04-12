A A A

Mayor Michael Victorino released a statement today expressing condolences to Councilmember Tasha Kama and her ʻohana on the passing of her husband, David.

“Joycelyn and I are saddened to hear that Councilmember Tasha Kama’s beloved husband David passed away. On behalf of the people of Maui County, we extend our sympathy and aloha to Councilmember Kama and her ‘ohana. Elected officials rely on the support and understanding of their spouses and families, so we also thank Mr. Kama for his public service and commitment to the Maui community. Our prayers are with Tasha and her family during this difficult time.”