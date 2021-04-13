A A A

St. Anthony School in Wailuku has started a search for a new Head of School, and has launched an Executive Transition Search Committee to ensure a smooth transition. The school has also secured Catholic search firm, Partners in Mission to guide the search.

School administrators say they “continue to provide safe, Marianist education daily throughout the pandemic and ensure the continuation of excellence” as the search gets underway.

The current Head of School, Tim Cullen, informed the St. Anthony School Board of Directors this week that he will be moving upon completion of this school year. In his notification, Cullen explained that, “Due to ongoing medical and health issues with parents, the impact of limited access and availability to family during the pandemic and the need to be more directly involved with family matters we made this difficult decision.”

Father Roland Bunda, of St. Anthony Church said he has valued Cullen’s dedication saying, “Tim ensured that the Catholic identity of St. Anthony School was always a priority through supporting campus ministry and prayer lives of the students. As a strong, faith-filled individual himself, he has done a great job at continuing the strong Marianist charism of the school over the past four years. Although the Marianists are leaving St. Anthony Parish, the Marianist identity and tradition at our school will remain strong. They are committed to continuing to support St. Anthony School. I commend Tim on his leadership in continuing the legacy of a vibrant, Catholic community on the St. Anthony campus.”

Administrators say St. Anthony School has undertaken numerous endeavors that have enhanced the campus, and the school and will build on those accomplishments, including:

Sustained and increased enrollment of 16 percent since 2017

Sound financial position with balanced budget and projected positive cash balance for current fiscal year

Continued expansion of international student exchange admissions through collaborative overseas partnerships

Formation of the SAS School Foundation with targeted goals to build on existing endowment and facility expansion

Addition of STREAM focus to curriculum, programs and services for K-12 students (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math)

Continuity of sports offerings through on campus intramural programs for students in Grades 6-12 during the pandemic

SAS Kids College initiative scheduled for Summer 2021: K-5 day camp, STREAM sessions for 6-8 grade and High School Credit Success Center

Creation and implementation of the K-12 Build the Future Plan to guide strategic decision-making and proactive action steps

100 percent graduation and college acceptance rate continues with students attending one of their top three choices

“These are a few of the many improvements that have transformed St. Anthony School into a vibrant Catholic community to serve Maui’s youth. These changes on campus were driven by the school’s strategic plan that served as a roadmap to a sustainable future, led by the Head of School, Tim Cullen,” said school administrators.

Hired as the first Head of School for SAS in 2017 in its restructured, one school model, “Cullen provided faithful leadership to the community and vision for a thriving future,” according to school administrators. “He successfully managed long-term strategic planning, academic programming and most recently, led innovative programs and services to safely guide the school through providing in-person curriculum and an ongoing athletics program during the pandemic.”

“Tim will be greatly missed around campus,” said SAS Board of Directors Chairperson, Jeanne Skog. “His positive energy, steadfast smile and strong faith could be felt rippling through the school on any given day. As an alumni and board member, I’m thankful for the time that Tim has spent at SAS and especially for his leadership that enabled us to provide a safe space for our keiki and families during the pandemic. We are encouraged by the school’s recent progress and excited to continue to build upon the foundation that Tim has developed.”

Cullen expressed encouragement and optimism saying, “With the updated Build the Future Strategic Plan in place through 2022, an outstanding Board of Directors and staff, ongoing support from the SAS Foundation Board, the continuation of increased enrollment and innovative plans, the opportunity for new and increased collaboration between the school and the parish, and a renewed pride and momentum in our school, SAS is certainly in a great position to be led by the right person who will be chosen to step into the HOS role.”