There are 21 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued today by the state Department of Health. This includes: seven in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, six at educational settings, two at a food suppliers, two at restaurants, two in occupational settings, one cluster at a correctional facility, and one at a place of worship.

The largest cluster, involving 100 individuals, is at the Maui Community Correctional Center. The cluster was last updated to include at least 94 inmates and two staff members who tested positive. Although the state Department of Public Safety reports that all inmates and staff members have since recovered, the cluster remained on this week’s cluster report since it covers cases investigated over the last two weeks. The DOH report indicates this cluster last totaled 100 individuals, all associated with the primary setting.

The cluster report indicates that there are 93 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 78 associated with the primary setting and 15 that are outside of the primary setting. These 93 cases are from seven different clusters, according to the report.

The church cluster at King’s Cathedral in Kahului now totals 90 (75 associated with the primary setting and 15 linked to cases outside of the primary setting). The DOH cluster report does not specify how many people have since recovered, and how many remain active.

There are also 48 cases identified in six different educational sites in Maui County.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”