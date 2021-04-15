A A A

A Florida man is the latest individual to be arrested on Maui for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Primitivo Gray, 56, was arrested on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. According to police, Gray did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Gray was transported to the Wailuku Station for processing without incident and volunteered to leave Maui. According to department reports, the man flew to San Francisco.