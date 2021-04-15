Maui Coronavirus Updates

Maui J&J Clinics in April Switch to Moderna

April 15, 2021, 11:19 AM HST
Clinic at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. PC: Wendy Osher (12.23.20)

Vaccination clinics in Central and West Maui that were scheduled to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this month, will be administering the Moderna vaccine instead.  

The first clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Lahaina Civic Center. The vaccine doses will be administered by Minit Medical Urgent Care. Confirmed appointments are required. To make an appointment, visit minitmed.com/vaccination-clinic.

An afternoon/pau hana clinic will be held from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, at UH Maui College. This clinic is provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Maui District Health Office. To register for the MDHO clinic, go online to www.mauinuistrong.info , email [email protected], or call 984-3780.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine was placed on pause earlier this week amid caution by the CDC and FDA while they investigate six cases in the US in which individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed blood clots.  None of the cases involved Hawaii residents and all were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.  

The Moderna vaccine is available for those 18 years old and older. Individuals who are 16 or 17 years old can get the Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by an adult. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered through Maui Health.

For more information about vaccine options, visit www.mauinuistrong.info, a website launched by the Office of the Mayor. It has links to vaccination providers, booking websites and phone numbers for more information.

