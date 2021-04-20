MCCC. Photo courtesy Department of Public Safety.

The state Department of Public Safety reported a new positive COVID-19 case in the inmate population at the Maui Community Correctional Center on Monday. It’s the first new case at the facility since last Monday, April 12, when officials said the facility was clear of cases.

Since the outbreak was first reported in early February 2021, infections were reported in at least 95 inmates and two staff members. All, but the latest case, have since recovered.

According to DPS, COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities.

On Monday the Maui Community Correctional Center reported three inmate test results. Of that number, one was positive and two were negative. MCCC also reported 17 negative staff test results that were returned on Monday.

MCCC remains identified as a cluster in the state Department of Health’s latest cluster report from last week Thursday, even though there were no active cases at the time. Department officials say clusters remain on the state’s investigation list until they are clear of new cases for at least 14 days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Once there is a two week break in which there are no news cases, the location would be removed from the cluster list. If a new case is identified after a two-week break, the count would be re-set and identified as a new cluster separate from previous reports.