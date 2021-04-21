Maui police arrested three people during separate incidents for incidents involving alleged violation of rules and orders on Monday and Tuesday. The incidents involved: a Pennsylvania man who allegedly refused to wear a face mask; an Oʻahu man who did not have a negative pre-travel test or secured lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine; and a California man with an outstanding warrant who is accused of violating the state’s rules and orders related to quarantine.

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Alleged Refusal to Comply with Face Mask Mandate

On Monday, April 19, Joseph Donovan, 41, of Pennsylvania, was arrested at Kahului Airport while attempting to catch a flight to Oʻahu. Police say Donovan allegedly refused to wear his face mask while within the terminal area. After refusing multiple requests to comply with the face mask mandate, Donovan was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident.

Police say Donovan volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oʻahu.

California Man with Outstanding Warrant, Arrested for Alleged Violation of Rules Related to Quarantine

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Hanny Kiroloss, 43, of California, was arrested at Kahului Airport upon arrival from Los Angeles. Police say Kiroloss did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging secured in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Police say further investigation revealed an outstanding Warrant of Arrest for Kiroloss for 32 counts of Violation of an Order for Protection. Kiroloss was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. His bail was set at $6,000.

Oʻahu Man Arrested for Alleged Violation of Rules Related to Quarantine

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Rick Yoshizawa, 41, of Oʻahu, was arrested for alleged violation of the rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say that upon arrival from Oʻahu, he did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Yoshizawa was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. Police say he volunteered to leave Maui and fly back to Oʻahu.