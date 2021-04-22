Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram (second from left) pictured with HA82’s pilot crew at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport prior to the inaugural flight. PC: Hawaiian Airlines. (4.22.21)

Hawaiian Airlines today celebrated the inauguration of its twice-weekly nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The carrier introduced its in-house music and dance group, The Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, to the “Live Music Capital of the World” as it welcomed guests aboard its first flight to Hawai‘i.

“We’re thrilled to be the first carrier to provide nonstop flights between Central Texas and Hawai‘i,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Flight HA81 departs Austin on Thursday and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. with a 1:30 p.m. scheduled arrival in Honolulu, allowing guests to check in to their accommodations and begin exploring O‘ahu or connect to any of Hawaiian’s four Neighbor Island destinations. The flight from Honolulu to Austin, HA82, departs on Wednesday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and arrives at 10:10 p.m. Hawaiian will increase AUS-HNL service to three weekly flights from May 28 through Aug. 13 to meet summer travel demand.

The Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders performing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. PC: Hawaiian Airlines (4.22.21)

“Hawaiian Airlines’ arrival in Austin signals strong confidence in the Austin market as we continue to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic,” said Jacqueline Yaft, chief executive officer for AUS. “This is a great milestone for both our airport and our greater Austin community.”

Guests will travel on the 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft, which features 18 First Class lie-flat leather seats. Hawaiian’s A330s are also equipped with 68 Extra Comfort premium economy seats and 192 Main Cabin seats.

Hawaiian has simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival through partnerships with Worksite Labs, which offers drive-through COVID-19 testing near AUS airport, and CareNow Urgent Care, which administers rapid testing at 15 locations in the Greater Austin area.

Guests who obtain a negative test within 72 hours from departure will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai‘i.