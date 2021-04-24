The state Department of Transportation has a list of roadwork projects taking place across the island this week that will result in lane closures. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

— Airport Access Road —

1) Kahului

Single lane closure on Airport Access Road in either direction between mile markers .8 and 1.5, Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, on Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement marking. Closure is limited to one lane closed in one direction and will continue along the route within the boundaries given.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

1) Lahaina

RIght lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16, Kapaiki Place and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

1) Kīhei

Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

2) Kīhei

Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.3 and 2.8, Kaiwahine Street and E Līpoa Street, on Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder paving work.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

1) Kahului

Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 to 2.7, Lower Main Street and Hāna Highway, on Friday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

2) Wailuku

Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.6 to 0.9, Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Maui Lani Parkway, on Friday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

1) Haʻikū to Hāna

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

2) Kahului

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park, on Wednesday, April 28 through Friday, April 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

3) Kahului

Right shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.2 and 2.4, Airport Access Road and Hansen Road, on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

4) Kahului (Weekend Work)

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 1.5, Hoʻokele Street and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power pole replacement.

5) Kahului (Weekend Work)

Right shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.4 and 2.4, Hoʻokele Street and Hansen Road, on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power pole replacement.

6) Haʻikū

Right side shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2.6, Ulalena Loop, on Monday, April 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

7) Haʻikū (24-Hour Work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipio Road, on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

8) Haʻikū (24-Hour, Weekend Work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 3, just past Twin Falls, 24-hours a day, on Saturday, April 24 through Sunday, April 25, for culvert repair following the March floods.

9) Haʻikū (24/7, Weekend Work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hāna Highway, on Saturday, April 24, through Friday, April 30, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

10) Haʻikū

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, April 26 through Friday, April 30, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.