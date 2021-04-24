Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along all shores is expected to remain well under high surf advisory thresholds the next several days.
A declining background northwest swell will hold small surf along north and west facing coasts through Sunday. The next west northwest swell will be arriving Monday night into Tuesday morning. This moderate, lower period swell will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday surf along most northern and western exposures. A slightly larger and longer period reinforcing west northwest swell may reach the islands late in the week. This swell will provide a boost to north and west coast surf Friday and Saturday with a slow decline from Sunday through Tuesday.
A series of small, long period south southwest swells will continue to produce small surf along southern facing shorelines into next week.
Eastern shore surf will remain small this weekend with surf heights falling even more going into the middle of next week as trades weaken and breezes become light south to variable.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com