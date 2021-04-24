Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2021

April 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:00 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:01 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:05 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores is expected to remain well under high surf advisory thresholds the next several days. 


A declining background northwest swell will hold small surf along north and west facing coasts through Sunday. The next west northwest swell will be arriving Monday night into Tuesday morning. This moderate, lower period swell will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday surf along most northern and western exposures. A slightly larger and longer period reinforcing west northwest swell may reach the islands late in the week. This swell will provide a boost to north and west coast surf Friday and Saturday with a slow decline from Sunday through Tuesday. 


A series of small, long period south southwest swells will continue to produce small surf along southern facing shorelines into next week. 


Eastern shore surf will remain small this weekend with surf heights falling even more going into the middle of next week as trades weaken and breezes become light south to variable. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




