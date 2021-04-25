Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:50 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:35 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:52 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all Hawaiian shores will be well under high surf advisory thresholds the next several days. 


North facing shore surf will remain very low through Monday with only a small background north swell. The next appreciable west northwest swell will arrive Monday night and Tuesday and this will peak surf in the moderate range. This swell will transition to more northwest Wednesday and then north northwest on Thursday. As this swell diminishes, another potentially larger late week northwest swell may peak weekend surf into the double digits (face values in feet) along northern and western exposures. 


Multi short and long period south southwest swell energy along southern coasts will continue to support near to slightly under seasonable south shore surf today. 


Eastern shoreline surf will also remain around spring season averages through Monday but will drop off through mid week as trade winds weaken over and upstream of the state. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




