Mother’s Day Gift Baskets to Help Fund Project Graduation for KSM 2023

When the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hoʻolauleʻa was cancelled this year, the sophomore class missed out on their largest fundraising opportunity of the year.

In an attempt to catch up, the Sophomore Class of 2023, Papa Kou, presents a Mother’s Day Gift Baskets Sale to fund Project Graduation.

The 2021 “Treats & Sweets” Mother’s Day gift basket is filled with goodies such as: A custom tea towel, Trader Joe’s seasoning & candy bar, Sugar Mama’s cookies, Obachan’s LiHing Mango, Maui Chips, Seasoned pretzels, Gummies, chocolates, popcorn, mochi crunch, and more. Contents may vary due to availability.

Cost is $45 plus tax. Orders are being taken online at: https://form.jotform.com/210696111529151

Pick up is on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Old Pier One Building from 2-6 p.m.

Hoʻolauleʻa Logo Store to Fund Enrichment Grants

The school is also hosting a Hoʻolauleʻa Logo Store.

Proceeds are used to provide PTSO enrichment grants for students in grades K-12, host programs and projects not funded by the school, and provide post-high scholarships for Kamehameha School Maui alumni.

The online shop is open through May 15, 2021 at: https://mauicustomt-shirts.com/ksmhoolaulea2021/shop/home