Wells Park Tennis Court parking lot. PC: 4.21.21 by Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will temporarily close the Market Street parking lot of the Wells Park Tennis Complex on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The current lessee, Maui Ki Aikido, will be completing necessary painting of its building. The Department apologized for any inconvenience.

All remaining parking lots at the Wells Park Complex will remain open and available to the public.