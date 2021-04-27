Maui News
Temporary Closure of Parking Lot at Wells Park Tennis Complex on April 28
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will temporarily close the Market Street parking lot of the Wells Park Tennis Complex on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
The current lessee, Maui Ki Aikido, will be completing necessary painting of its building. The Department apologized for any inconvenience.
All remaining parking lots at the Wells Park Complex will remain open and available to the public.
