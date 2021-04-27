Maui Arts & Entertainment

UHMC Institute for Hawaiian Music's First-Ever Cohort on Moloka'i Releases CD

April 27, 2021, 8:01 AM HST
  • Photo Courtesy UHMC Institute for Hawaiian Music. Back row (Left to Right) Natalie Sambajon, Kelly Kaawa Richardson, Lehiwahiwa Ritte, Valerie Temahaga. Front row (Left to Right) Po‘okela Napoleon, Keakaokalani Kaiama, Daniel Pelekai, Jr., IHM Director Dr. Keola Donaghy, Kaui Kapuni Manera, Shaye Lauifi.
  • Photo Courtesy UHMC Institute for Hawaiian Music. Awaiāulu ‘Ia E Ke Aloha Nō Moloka‘i CD cover.
  • Photo Courtesy UHMC Institute for Hawaiian Music. IHM logo.

The Institute for Hawaiian Music at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College released a compilation CD by its first-ever cohort of students on the island of Moloka‘i on Monday, April 26. Entitled “Awaiāulu ‘Ia E Ke Aloha Nō Moloka‘i” (Bound Together By Love For Moloka‘i) featuring nine recordings, seven of which are original compositions by the students. 

The students will celebrate this occasion with a live concert from Hiro’s ‘Ohana Grill at the Hotel Moloka‘i. The event is not open to the public because of COVID-18 protocols this event but will be broadcasted live on Akakū and streamed live via the Internet on Saturday, May 1st, starting at 5:00 p.m.

 “We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment by our Moloka‘i students. Their dedication and perseverance during trying times was incredible,” says Keola Donaghy, Assistant Professor of Music and Faculty Coordinator for the Institute of Hawaiian Music and Music Studies at UHMC. “We had to take our class online until it was safe to resume in-person classes and once we did, we were able to complete the composition of their mele and recording of their release before their graduation.” 

Prior IHM compilation CDs have been recognized with two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards – the Compilation Album of the Year for the 2015 release “Aloha ‘Ia Nō ‘O Maui” and Hawaiian EP of the Year for “He Lani Ko Luna, He Honua Ko Lalo.” Graduates of the Institute of Hawaiian Music have also recorded and released CDs that have also been nominated for Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.  

The new “Awaiāulu ‘Ia E Ke Aloha Nō Moloka‘i” will be available for purchase online.

IHM will audition new students this summer as it begins a new cycle of classes on Maui. Applied Hawaiian Music classes are open to IHM certificate and non-IHM students and they are FREE. “The class is part of the Hawaiian ensemble,” says Donaghy. “In addition to learning the songs and instruments, it improves Hawaiian language skills, too.”

For more information, please call (808) 984-3570 or email [email protected]

