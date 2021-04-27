Crews work on the foundation excavation for the new four-level parking structure in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Management announces the closure of the Municipal Parking Lot in Wailuku due to construction of the new four-level parking structure starting May 3, 2021.

“I thank our Wailuku businesses, residents and visitors for their patience and understanding,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “With more convenient parking and other upgrades, it will be well worth the wait.”

When complete, the new parking structure will double the amount of the current Municipal Parking Lot to 428 stalls. Construction is slated for completion June 2022.

A summary of where people can park and ride to/from Wailuku is as follows:

Wells Park Temporary Parking Lot (includes free shuttle transportation)

This temporary parking lot accommodates 90 stalls and is ADA accessible

Location: Enter parking lot via Kinipopo Street off Wells Street

Open: 7 days a week, 12-hour parking

Cost: Free parking and transportation on Da Bee shuttles (Route C)

To sign up to ride Da Bee, visit www.WailukuLIVE.com/dabee.

Maui Lani Safeway (includes free shuttle transportation)

Location: 58 Maui Lani Parkway in Wailuku (across from Baldwin High School)

Open: Parking and shuttle service on Da Bee available 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Shuttle arrives at each stop every 15 minutes.

Cost: Free parking and transportation on Da Bee shuttles (Route A)

To sign up to ride Da Bee, visit www.WailukuLIVE.com/dabee

Street Parking and Passenger Drop Off Locations in Wailuku Town

A limited number of street and/or metered parking is available throughout Wailuku.

Signs indicate the length of time you can park.

Two passenger drop-off locations on N. Market Street are also offered.

ʻĪao Theater Parking Lot

A limited number of stalls are located in this parking lot.

Location: Entrance is off E. Vineyard Street.

Open: 12-hour parking available, 7 days a week

Cost: Free parking

Free transportation with stops in Wailuku and Kehalani is also available on Da Bee shuttle’s Route B. Shuttle runs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. It arrives at each stop every 15 minutes.