Maui Surf Forecast for April 28, 2021

April 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:54 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 04:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 7 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:32 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:00 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:28 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small to moderate, mid period west-northwest swell will continue to fill in today and become more northwesterly through Thursday. Due to the west component of this swell, there may be some Kauai blocking for Oahu and Maui this morning. These islands will experience rising surf as the swell veers more northwest and comes out of Kauai's shadow through the afternoon. Surf will peak in the 6 to 8 foot range (face value) for many north and northwestern facing coastlines Thursday. Forerunners of a longer period west-northwest swell are scheduled to arrive late Thursday into early Friday with the main northwest swell originating from a NW Pacific storm arriving late Friday. This swell may peak surf along north and west facing shores to near or slightly above High Surf Advisory criteria Friday night and Saturday with a slow fall through early next week. 


Small background southerly swells can be expected throughout the remainder of the week. A small bump in energy from southern hemisphere swells, along with wrap from the west-northwest swell, may slightly boost surf along southwest to south facing shores Thursday and Friday. 


Due to the recent absence of trades, east facing shore surf will remain small the next couple of days. Trades will return and strengthen later this week which will provide an uptick in eastern coastline surf from higher wind wave swell. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




