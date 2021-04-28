Maui Surf Forecast for April 28, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:57 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 7 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small to moderate, mid period west-northwest swell will continue to fill in today and become more northwesterly through Thursday. Due to the west component of this swell, there may be some Kauai blocking for Oahu and Maui this morning. These islands will experience rising surf as the swell veers more northwest and comes out of Kauai's shadow through the afternoon. Surf will peak in the 6 to 8 foot range (face value) for many north and northwestern facing coastlines Thursday. Forerunners of a longer period west-northwest swell are scheduled to arrive late Thursday into early Friday with the main northwest swell originating from a NW Pacific storm arriving late Friday. This swell may peak surf along north and west facing shores to near or slightly above High Surf Advisory criteria Friday night and Saturday with a slow fall through early next week.
Small background southerly swells can be expected throughout the remainder of the week. A small bump in energy from southern hemisphere swells, along with wrap from the west-northwest swell, may slightly boost surf along southwest to south facing shores Thursday and Friday.
Due to the recent absence of trades, east facing shore surf will remain small the next couple of days. Trades will return and strengthen later this week which will provide an uptick in eastern coastline surf from higher wind wave swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
