Representative Lynn DeCoite

State Representative Lynn DeCoite today announced her intent to vie for the Senate District 7 seat being vacated by Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English.

Rep. DeCoite currently represents House District 13 which includes Haʻikū, Hāna, Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Pāʻia, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Molokini.



“After consulting with my family and encouragement from friends and supporters, I am pleased to announce that I will be putting my name forth for consideration to fill the Senate District 7 seat being vacated by Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English.



“Since coming to the Legislature in 2015, I’ve had the honor to work closely with Senator English on many issues in our communities of East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. During my tenure, we worked together to secure over $600 million in grants and capital improvement projects for our district,” said Rep. DeCoite.

Hawaiʻi Senator J Kalani English.

“There is no doubt that Senator English leaves very big shoes to fill,” she said. “Our district needs someone who will foster the relationships that he has built and continue to ensure that resources are properly allocated to our rural communities. As a member of the Hawaiʻi House of Representatives, I already represent a large majority of the communities in Senate District 7 and have a deep understanding of the district’s needs.”



“I’m confident that if appointed, I can hit the ground running and continue my work of improving the quality of life for all who call Maui Nui home,” said DeCoite. “I’m deeply honored to have Senator English’s confidence and support and look forward to engaging with the Maui Democratic Party and their members during this appointment process.”



Representative Lynn DeCoite is serving her fourth term representing House District 13 in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English announced his retirement from the Hawaiʻi State Senate, effective on May 1, 2021, citing long-term effects of COVID-19. The Governor has 60 days to fill the vacancy.