The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise is seeking applicants for its annual vocational scholarships. Three applicants will receive $1,000 scholarships to help pay for training in areas such as agriculture, auto mechanics, welding, cosmetology or any trade or non-academic occupation.

Applicants can be of any age to receive these funds and the training can include apprenticeships, hands-on learning or a variety of non-traditional formats. Students planning to attend vocational training in college or university or who are already enrolled are also eligible to apply.

Applicants who received this scholarship in the past may re-apply for additional funding if they are still in a training program.

“We are seeking passionate people who need assistance to pursue training in their chosen career at

a training center, alternative facility or through an internship,” according to the club.

The application is available online or by emailing [email protected] The application must be mailed and postmarked by May 28, 2021, or scanned and emailed by midnight on May 28, 2021.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise reserves the right to approve the training program.