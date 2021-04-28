Maui News

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise Seeks Applicants for Three $1,000 Vocational Scholarships

April 28, 2021, 9:53 AM HST
1 Comment
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise logo.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise is seeking applicants for its annual vocational scholarships. Three applicants will receive $1,000 scholarships to help pay for training in areas such as agriculture, auto mechanics, welding, cosmetology or any trade or non-academic occupation.

Applicants can be of any age to receive these funds and the training can include apprenticeships, hands-on learning or a variety of non-traditional formats. Students planning to attend vocational training in college or university or who are already enrolled are also eligible to apply.

Applicants who received this scholarship in the past may re-apply for additional funding if they are still in a training program.

“We are seeking passionate people who need assistance to pursue training in their chosen career at
a training center, alternative facility or through an internship,” according to the club.

The application is available online or by emailing [email protected] The application must be mailed and postmarked by May 28, 2021, or scanned and emailed by midnight on May 28, 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise reserves the right to approve the training program.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (1)
Trending Now
1Hawai‘i Health Officials say Child’s Death Attributed to COVID-19 2Maui Resident Arrested at Kahului Airport for Alleged Quarantine Violation 3Senate Majority Leader, J. Kalani English of Maui to Retire Due to “Long-Haul” COVID-19 Effects 4100+ Citations Issued at Kehena Beach in Month-Long Enforcement 5Maui Police Seek Public Help in Ongoing-Death Investigation 6April 27, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 54 Cases (37 O‘ahu, 7 Maui, 5 Hawai‘i Island, 2 Kaua‘i, 2 Out-of-State); 1 Death