There are 13 COVID-19 clusters identified in Maui County, according to an updated report issued today, Thursday, April 29, 2021. This includes: nine in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, two at food suppliers, and two from social gatherings.

The cluster report indicates that there are 148 cases identified in the travel/lodging/tourism sector, including 109 associated with the primary setting and 39 that are outside of the primary setting. These 148 cases are from nine different clusters. This represents a 3.8 percent decrease in cases (down six) from last week’s cluster report when 154 cases were identified in this sector. Two of the clusters in this sector have since been removed.

The food supplier sector has two clusters totaling 40 infections; and there were nine cases linked to two different social gatherings in this week’s report.

The state Department of Health has since removed the five educational setting clusters that were included in last week’s report.

On another note, the Maui Community Correctional Center cluster, which was removed from last week’s cluster report, today identified two positive cases in MCCC staff members. The first employee last worked April 16 and the second last worked April 22, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Although no other staff have reported symptoms, five employees were instructed to quarantine at home as a precaution. The one remaining active positive inmate at MCCC has since recovered, which means there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the inmate population, according to the PSD.

The report does not show how many of the infected individuals have recovered. While general categories have been identified, health officials have said that they don’t typically identify specific locations of clusters unless there is an “imminent health threat.”