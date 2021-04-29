Maui News

Maui MMA Fighter Riley Dutro Upcoming Fight

April 29, 2021, 10:27 AM HST
Courtesy.

Maui’s Riley “The Perfect Storm” Dutro takes on Iowa’s Eric Shelton in an upcoming event on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. HST.

Dutro makes his Caged Aggression XXXI debut and is looking for his 15th professional win.

Described as an “extremely well rounded fighter” and Dana White’s Contender series veteran, Dutro will make the trip from Hawaiʻi representing Team Nest in the professional flyweight division.

He takes on hometown fighter Eric “Showtime” Shelton, a six-time UFC veteran. The former champion and Ultimate Fighter contestant is back with his team in Florida. 

The fight is presented as the night #2 main event for the “Chain Reaction” event.

The event features amateur and professional bouts on both nights, veterans of the UFC, and the next generation of talent.

Worldwide streaming is available via PPV at: www.cagedaggression.tv.

