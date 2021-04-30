Maui police responded to six burglaries, three vehicle thefts and five vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 18-24, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases did not change from the week before when six incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 62 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 17 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Kahului:

Sunday, April 18, 9:23 p.m.: 170 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Beach Hotel. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Sunday, April 22, 1:57 p.m.: 115 E Lipoa St., Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Friday, April 23, 7:03 a.m.: 931 Makawao Ave., Makawao at Eddie Tam Gym. Non-residential, forced entry.

Nāpili:

Wednesday, April 21, 9:49 a.m.: 4327 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili at Valley Isle Resort. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, April 18, 8:01 p.m.: 2000 block of Vineyard St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, April 20, 5:30 p.m.: 100 block of Naniloa Drive, Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

3 Vehicle Thefts

Kāʻanapali:

Sunday, April 18, 10:22 a.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway., Kāʻanapali at Whalers Village. Ford, white.

Kahului:

Sunday, April 18, 7:30 a.m.: Airport Access Road / Maui Veterans Highway, Kahului. Mazda, gold.

Lahaina:

Monday, April 19, 8:26 p.m.: Nākālele Point, Lahaina. Jeep, yellow.

5 Vehicle Break-ins

Kīhei:

Sunday, April 18, 10:49 p.m.: 200 block of Pakalana Place, Kīhei. Nissan, white.

Monday, April 19, 5:51 a.m.: 356 Huku Liʻi, Kīhei at Hele Gas Huku Liʻi. Jeep, white.

Thursday, April 22, 7:04 a.m.: Kīhei Boat Ramp, Kīhei. Chevrolet, tan.

Kula: