Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faaumu retires. PC: Maui Police Department

After more than 35 years of service, Maui Police Chief, Tivoli Faaumu, concludes his career at 4:30 p.m. today.

Faaumu has served as Police Chief for more than six years. Department officials say that throughout his tenure, his efforts have focused on transforming Maui Police Department into a 21st-century model through the implementation of the department’s body-worn camera program, transitioning the department’s radio system from analog to digital, introducing text to 911, and the VirTra training simulator.

Under Chief Faaumu’s leadership, the department has also engaged in a more collaborative approach with community partners in addressing Maui County’s increasing number of houseless individuals and those suffering from mental illness.

Programs such as the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion or LEAD Program which aims to provide houseless individuals with community-based services as an alternative to arrest; along with continuing the department’s Crisis Intervention Team training which focuses on de-escalating a situation before it reaches a point of violence or self-harm while ensuring individuals receive the appropriate response and care they need are just a few of the efforts put forth under his tenure.

According to the department, Chief Faaumu began service as the first Tongan-Samoan police officer at the Maui Police Department in 1985.

He progressed through the ranks working in many different divisions, including Lahaina Patrol, Vice/Narcotics, and the Criminal Investigation Division. He served as commander of Lānaʻi District, Communications Division, Plans, Training, Research and Development Section, and as Captain of the Kīhei District before his appointment to Chief.

“The Maui Police Department commends Chief Faaumu for his 35+ years of hard work and dedication to the Maui community. The department wishes Chief Faaumu the best of luck in his future endeavors and congratulates him on his retirement,” a department release said.