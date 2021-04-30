Maui United Way benefits from ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program.

ʻOhana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations serving the needs of the local community and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels stations in that community.

First quarter sales for 2021 at the Maui ʻOhana Fuels locations resulted in a total of $5,327.10. That total, combined with car washes that earned $1,083, created a total donation of $6,410.10 for Maui United Way.

Maui United Way was established in 1945 and continues to pair people with resources that include education, income sustainability, and health. MUW’s goal is to bring people, organizations and the community together around a common cause, a common vision, and a common path forward.

“Now, more than ever, the support from ʻOhana Fuels is imperative as we look to round the corner of this crisis,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President and CPO of Maui United Way. “The gratitude we have for being part of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel up. Do Good.” is immense. The support allows us to continue to help provide a hand up to those needing it most, and a safety net to ensure Maui County’s most at risk populations don’t fall through the cracks.”

“At ʻOhana Fuels we are proud to support local nonprofit organizations through our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ community giving program,” said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “We value the exceptional work these nonprofits do to help local residents and neighborhoods. We look forward to offering continued support in the community through our sponsorship programs.”