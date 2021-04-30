Maui Coronavirus Updates

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is urging anyone who attended a recent youth football tournament on the mainland to get tested for COVID-19 and to quarantine. Teams involved in the Pylon Mecca 7v7 tournament played games in Utah and Nevada.

To date seven people who have returned to Maui and six people who have returned to O‘ahu have tested positive. This includes players, parents and spectators. Investigation into this cluster continues and additional cases are likely.

Anyone who attended the tournament is asked to take a COVID-19 test and quarantine for at least ten days after their last exposure to someone who has tested positive. Quarantine should be followed by four days of self-monitoring.

All close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated are asked to quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, head and body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat or congestion.

Anyone who develops symptoms or tests positive should seek medical advice and isolate.

Healthy household and community members should get vaccinated as soon as possible. Go to hawaiicovid19.com for a list of free vaccination locations.

