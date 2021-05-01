Maui News

Wai'ale Repairs Postponed; Road Closure Still Set for May 15

May 1, 2021, 9:09 AM HST
Updated May 1, 7:16 AM
Planned road repairs and resurfacing work on Waiʻale Road have been postponed for two weeks due to expected wet weather this weekend, the Department of Public Works Highways Division announced. Work is still scheduled for Saturday, May 15.

A second phase of work has tentatively been scheduled for Saturday, June 5.

On Saturday, May 15, Waiale will be shut down north of Kaohu Street in the vicinity of Norman’s Mortuary to the Wailuku Bridge at beginning of Lower Main Street, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tentatively, on Saturday, June 5, Waiʻale Road will be closed south of Kaohu Street to Waiinu Road also from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During repair work, sections of Waiʻale Road will be closed and traffic detoured. Motorists should expect delays or avoid work areas, if possible.

Motorists are asked to proceed cautiously, heed all warning signs, slow down near work zones and remain aware of traffic control personnel, road workers, and construction equipment.

