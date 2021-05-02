Maui News
Cessna Plane Flips Over Near Lāna‘i Runway
May 2, 2021, 7:21 AM HST
The pilot of a small plane was treated and released on scene after the Cessna Sky Hawk lane he was flying flipped over on a dirt access road near the Lānaʻi Airport runway while landing.
The incident was reported at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Officers from Lānaʻi Patrol responded to the incident.
Police say the trainer pilot, who was the sole occupant, was able to exit the plane unassisted.
The pilot was treated and released on scene by medic personnel.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.
The incident has been classified as a miscellaneous accident in which the individual required personal assistance.
