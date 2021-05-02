Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 2, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Ponciano Douglas Cernal

Nov. 19, 1944 – April 19, 2021

Ponciano Douglas Cernal, 76, of Makawao, Maui passed at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku on Monday April 19, 2021. He was born on Nov. 19, 1944 in Pāʻia, Maui.

Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Douglas retired from the United Carpenters Union as a Journeyman Carpenter. He was a union member for 51 years.

He is survived by his companion Donna McCabe; and his children Paula (Richard) Tavares, Douglas (Peaches) Cernal, Debbie (Major) Day and Jason Cernal; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings Mildred (Richard) Baldovi and Jean (David) Kanae.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Dolores Cernal; his parents Alipio Cernal and Filomena Guanko; his sister Dolores (Maximo) Faller.

Stanley Allen Brown

Dec. 18, 1941 – April 14, 2021

Stanley Allen Brown, 79, of Makawao, Maui, Hawaiʻi passed unexpectedly on April 14, 2021. He was born on Dec. 18, 1941 in Fresno, California to Roy Anderson Brown and Elma Violet McCartney.

Stan loved target shooting. He made rock jewelry. Stan loved photography, particularly macro photography. He refused to use the automatic settings and always provided his own camera settings. For work, Stan repaired power tools and did mechanic work.

He loved Jesus and attended church regularly. His close friends and family referred to him as “Sarge.” His friends remember that he liked to go to concerts and having dinners together. He helped homeless people by handing out meals with his son-in-law, Jimmy. Stan loved to tell stories. He joked and laughed easily. Stan loved to 4-wheel in his land cruiser. His grandchildren affectionately refer to him as Grandpa Cake.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine (Katie) Brown, seven children, and 10 grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The location is New Hope Maui at 400 Hāna Highway.

Thank you to the Pastoral Care of New Hope Maui.

July 20, 1937 – April 5, 2021

Ricardo Favorito Briones was born on July 20, 1937 in Caoayan, Illocos Sur, Philippines and passed away quietly on April 5, 2021 in Wailuku, Maui. Rick’s 83 years of life were filled with joy, fun, some hardships, and much love.

At the age of eight, Rick moved with his family to Hawaiʻi. He was a 1956 graduate of Maui High, and a proud alumnus who attended Saber football games for decades after.

Soon after high school, Rick served honorably in the US Navy. After returning home to Maui, Rick was blessed with four wonderful children. For many years Rick worked as a welder for Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company.

On Valentine’s Day 1983, Rick married the love of his life, his eternal sweetheart, Iwalani Kaaa. Through this union he was blessed with six stepchildren and many more grandchildren. Iwalani and Rick lived a full life together; dancing, singing karaoke, traveling, serving in their church, and most dear to them, caring for their grandchildren.

In the twilight years of his life, Rick found much joy in singing karaoke at Kaunoa Senior Center and centerstage at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. He enjoyed cooking and eating his favorite dishes with his grandchildren, and was always up to watching the latest action movie playing in theatres. He also loved to watch a good boxing match. Go Pacquiao! Rick could often be found playing cards with “the boys” at the shopping center food court. He cherished spending time with his siblings and their families. Rick was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved attending church services and activities. He was a humble, selfless man who was always ready to lend a helping hand.

He is predeceased by his wife Iwalani Kaaa-Briones; parents, Serapio and Cleotilia Quiocho Briones; and brother Rodrigo Briones. He leaves behind sons, Ricky Randall Briones, Curtis (Teri) Briones, Dean Briones; daughter, Cindy Bettencourt; stepchildren, Ross (Sandy) Kaaa, Tommy (Dawna-deceased) Kaaa, Glenn Kaaa, Francis (Nalani) Kaaa, Butch (Marian) Kaaa, Glennette (TJ) Heart; brothers, John Martin Briones, Alfredo (Cecilia) Briones; sisters, Marie Zarrella, Linda Floyd, Beverly Lashley; 30 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

As his family, we could not have asked for a greater blessing than to have been loved by him. He was a wonderful husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. There is a deep void in our hearts as we bid him a fond a hui hou. We look forward with excitement to the day we will be reunited with him.

Due to COVID-19, a drive-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 28 from 10:30 a.m. – noon at Ballard Family Mortuary with burial to follow at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

Sept. 20, 1926 – April 11, 2021

Marina Batacan Simon, 94, of Lahaina, passed away on April 11, 2021 at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku. She was born on Sept. 20, 1926 in Hāwī, on the big island of Hawaiʻi.

Marina worked as a field worker for both Pioneer Mill and Maui Pine.

She is survived by her children, Herminio (Gudencia) Simon, Rodrigo (Benilda) Simon, Rodolfo (Ofelia) Simon, Losdivina (Rodrigo) Yadao, and Tony (Marietta) Simon; daughter-in-law, Nely Simon; sisters, Cecelia Arcala, Consuelo Tamura; brother, Norlito Batacan; 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Marina is predeceased by her husband, Rosalino Simon; sons, Teodoro, Virgilio, Dominador, and Prudencio Simon; brother, Juanito Batacan; sisters, Rosita Ramos and Maria Batacan; and granddaughter, Jocelyn Simon Tutop.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private.

July 28, 1930 – April 22, 2021

Hisae Kano, 90, of Hilo, passed away on April 22, 2021 at Life Care Center. Born in Kona, she was a seamstress at Hilo Hatties, and a member of Honpa Hongwangi.

Private service to be held. No flowers, no koden.

She is survived by her brother Henry (Lavonne) Kuga; sisters Helen (Walter) Narahara and Emelia (Jim) Halling. Grandnephews Mark Kuga, Gary Kondo and Stan Shigeishi. As well as numerous cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

June 27, 1946 – March 30, 2021

June 18, 1922 – April 6, 2021

Sept, 19, 1952 – April 19, 2021