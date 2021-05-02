A 45-year-old Wailuku man suffered serious life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning at the Market Street / Mokuhau Road intersection in Happy Valley, Maui.

The incident was reported at around 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals an unknown year SSR brand off road pit bike style motorcycle was traveling illegally in the roadway in the southbound direction on Kahekili Highway.

The operator lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Market Street and Mokuhau Road, struck the raised curbing on the western edge of the intersection, and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to police reports.

The man landed in the roadway and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. He was transported via medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Department reports indicate that the involvement of speed has not been determined. Police say, a “preliminary investigation reveals the involvement of alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors; however, final determination will be made by Vehicle Homicide Investigators.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police note that Maui County has had three traffic fatalities so far this year, compared to four at the same time last year.