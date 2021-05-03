Maui Coronavirus Updates

2021 Graduation Celebrations Scheduled for Hawai‘i’s Public Schools

May 3, 2021, 2:25 PM HST
PC: file (pre-COVID) courtesy Hawai’i Department of Education.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education today announced the dates, times and formats for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Alternative ceremony formats will continue for a second year and limit guest access to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

“We are so proud of our Class of 2021 graduates for their scholarship, student leadership and resilience during this very difficult COVID-19 period,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Our high schools across the islands have been working with graduates, parents and families to plan the best possible celebrations while adhering to social distancing requirements and other health and safety guidelines. We thank our school communities and partners who have been working to make these events truly special.”

Schools are sharing logistics and safety details with parents and guardians. An overview of statewide commencement celebrations is below (as of today’s date). This list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi Complex Area

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

