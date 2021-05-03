Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2021

May 3, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:50 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:56 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:40 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain well below advisory levels on all shores this week. The current northwest swell will slowly decline through Tuesday. Trade wind swell energy will diminish through Tuesday as well, then rebuild Wednesday and Thursday as trade winds strengthen. A near average south swell will decline today. A near- seasonal south-southwest swell is possible next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
