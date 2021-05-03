Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:56 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:02 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:40 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain well below advisory levels on all shores this week. The current northwest swell will slowly decline through Tuesday. Trade wind swell energy will diminish through Tuesday as well, then rebuild Wednesday and Thursday as trade winds strengthen. A near average south swell will decline today. A near- seasonal south-southwest swell is possible next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.