Maui News

Maui Post-Arrival COVID-19 Testing Begins Today

May 4, 2021, 10:50 AM HST
* Updated May 4, 11:00 AM
16 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio...
A
A
A

View from above on approach to Kahului Airport. Photo by Wendy Osher.

TRANS-PACIFIC POST-ARRIVAL TEST ON MAUI, STARTS MAY 4

Starting today, the County of Maui begins the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights.  

The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport.  Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception. 

  • Trans-Pacific travel include direct travel from a mainland city to Kahului Airport. Visitors and returning residents traveling from a mainlandcity to Kahului Airport are subject to this test.
  • Maui County soft-launch for post-arrival COVID-19 rapid test program for trans-Pacific travelers begins today, May 4, 2021
  • A Safe Travels pre-departure COVID test required, plus
  • NEW post-arrival rapid COVID-19 test required for unvaccinated travelers
  • Travelers must complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine if post-arrival test is refused even if they completed the pre-departure test.
  • Fully vaccinated travelers with proof (valid vaccination cards), will be exempt from the post-arrival testing requirement
  • This is a Maui County program

FAQs are posted HERE. Register at: www.mauiarrivaltest.com

INTER-COUNTY VACCINE TRAVEL PROTOCOL PROGRAM, STARTS MAY 11

On another note, the state starts its inter-island vaccine travel protocol program a week from today on May 11, 2021. Under that program, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days.  

  • This is for travel within Hawaiʻi from Oʻahu, Kauaʻi or Big Island to any Maui County airport
  • The inter-island vaccine travel protocol program is expected to begin May 11, 2021
  • Residents who were fully vaccinated in Hawaiʻi will be exempt from the pre-departure test and quarantine requirements for inter- county travel
  • Unvaccinated, those vaccinated out-of-state, and minors ages 6-16, remain subject to Safe Travels requirements which include a pre-departure test or 10-day quarantine
  • Documents will be verified by the state
  • Upload vaccination documents to Safe Travels program starting on May 7
  • Travel within Maui County is unrestricted (Maui-Molokaʻi-Lānaʻi)
  • State of Hawaiʻi program
Aerial approach to Kahului Airport, File photo by Wendy Osher.
mauiarrivaltest.com

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (16)
Trending Now
1Special Agents Conduct Quarantine Compliance Checks at 3,200 Hotel Rooms 23 New CDL Drivers Join MEO Transportation 3BREAKING: Maui Post-Arrival Testing and Inter-County Travel FAQs 4May 3, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 74 Cases (49 O‘ahu, 11 Maui, 4 Hawai‘i Island, 7 Kaua‘i, 3 Out-of-State); 1 Death on Maui 5Kīhei Charter School Student to “Double Graduate” This Month 6Maui Police Plan Cinco De Mayo Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign