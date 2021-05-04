View from above on approach to Kahului Airport. Photo by Wendy Osher.

TRANS-PACIFIC POST-ARRIVAL TEST ON MAUI, STARTS MAY 4

Starting today, the County of Maui begins the soft rollout of a secondary test upon arrival at Kahului Airport for trans-Pacific flights.

The post-arrival test is for both visitors and returning residents who arrive directly from a mainland gateway city into Kahului Airport. Maui County will provide an exception for fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement with proof of vaccination. They will still need to take a pre-departure test to receive the travel quarantine exception.

Trans-Pacific travel include direct travel from a mainland city to Kahului Airport. Visitors and returning residents traveling from a mainlandcity to Kahului Airport are subject to this test.

Maui County soft-launch for post-arrival COVID-19 rapid test program for trans-Pacific travelers begins today, May 4, 2021

begins today, , 2021 A Safe Travels pre-departure COVID test required, plus…

NEW post-arrival rapid COVID-19 test required for unvaccinated travelers

Travelers must complete a mandatory 10-day quarantine if post-arrival test is refused even if they completed the pre-departure test.

Fully vaccinated travelers with proof (valid vaccination cards), will be exempt from the post-arrival testing requirement

from the post-arrival testing requirement This is a Maui County program

FAQs are posted HERE. Register at: www.mauiarrivaltest.com

INTER-COUNTY VACCINE TRAVEL PROTOCOL PROGRAM, STARTS MAY 11

On another note, the state starts its inter-island vaccine travel protocol program a week from today on May 11, 2021. Under that program, fully vaccinated travelers who received their vaccine in Hawaiʻi may travel inter-county without having to take a pre-travel test or quarantining for 10 days.

This is for travel within Hawaiʻi from Oʻahu, Kauaʻi or Big Island to any Maui County airport

The inter-island vaccine travel protocol program is expected to begin May 11, 2021

Residents who were fully vaccinated in Hawaiʻi will be exempt from the pre-departure test and quarantine requirements for inter-county travel

will be exempt from the pre-departure test and quarantine requirements for inter- county travel Unvaccinated, those vaccinated out-of-state, and minors ages 6-16, remain subject to Safe Travels requirements which include a pre-departure test or 10-day quarantine

Documents will be verified by the state

Upload vaccination documents to Safe Travels program starting on May 7

Travel within Maui County is unrestricted (Maui-Molokaʻi-Lānaʻi)

State of Hawaiʻi program