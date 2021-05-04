Home Grown Native Hawaiian owned and operated brand, NOHO HOME by Jalene Kanani gains a Global Audience with Macy’s Feature and Partnership. Courtesy photo.

Macy’s NOHO HOME by Jalene Kanani is being featured this month on Macy’s.com global platform amplifying the Hawaiian inspired luxury bedding and home decor company that aims to share Hawai’i’s unique style and culture.

NOHO HOME was selected from a field of over 5,000 diverse brands to share their ultra soft luxury bedding, Made in Hawaiʻi commercial grade and stain protected Kitchen Textiles and Pillowcases, and gifting items in the 10th anniversary vendor development program, The Workshop at Macy’s. The Workshop at Macy’s has been in place since 2011, and has helped more than 125 businesses expand their reach, develop their brand, and find a stage in the global marketplace.

“Being part of the Workshop at Macy’s 10th anniversary has been an incredible journey,” said Jalene Kanani, founder and creative director of NOHO HOME. “Normally, it would be really difficult for a small business like mine to reach a global audience, so I’m very grateful to Macy’s for recognizing the importance of diverse vendors with unique offerings. I’ve been waking up at 3 a.m. energized to receive the resources and connect with the cohort.” Since the COVID-19 crisis closed most travel, NOHO HOME has been participating in online classes with a guided retail launch online.

According to a message on the Workshop at Macy’s website, Macy’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette, believes that this program aligns with Macy’s priorities. “Our Supplier Diversity Program…is enabling us to have more distinctive merchandise, contribute to the economic health of local communities, and help grow the number of diverse suppliers in the retail industry,” according to his message.

NOHO HOME’s unique perspective on providing authentic experiences for a curated lifestyle through luxury home decor is inspired by Kanani who began her creative expression through hula, beginning at the age of 3. Her experience as a hula dancer provided a steadfast foundation to ignite her cultural curiosities, and her career has led her to designing textiles that authentically express her Native Hawaiian culture. “It’s been so rewarding to see our small business alongside other diverse brands and engaging with entrepreneurs also aligned in telling their own authentic stories,” said Kanani, “the Workshop at Macy’s truly puts the diversity of our global community on display.”

Kanani is highlighted and a curated assortment of NOHO HOME products are available on Macy’s website, ​https://www.macys.com/s/honors/​ .

NOHO HOME is described as “a sophisticated island experience cultivated through artful home decor.” Marked by the designer’s profound love for her Hawaiian heritage and other first nations’ cultures, NOHO HOME reimagines the island home aesthetic into organic textures woven with native intelligence. ​