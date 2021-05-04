War Memorial Complex/Stadium, aerial. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

War Memorial Complex facilities will be closed to the general public on May 21 and May 22 for graduation ceremonies hosted by Baldwin and Maui high schools, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The following facilities will be unavailable from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22:

War Memorial Football Stadium

Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field

War Memorial Stadium parking lot

War Memorial Tennis Courts

War Memorial Little League Fields #1 – 5

The Sakamoto Pool will be closed on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education this week announced the dates, times and formats for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Alternative ceremony formats will continue for a second year and limit guest access to comply with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The list will continue to be updated on the Department’s website as more details become available. For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.