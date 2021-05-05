Satellite imagery (5.5.21) PC: NOAA/NWS

(Update: 9:17 a.m. May 5, 2021)

A flash flood watch is in effect for the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday evening through late Friday night.

The National Weather Service says an upper-level-low moving in from the west, combined with converging low level flow and moisture moving in from the east, will bring the potential for thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall statewide.

The Flash Flood Watch is for Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi, Maui, Lānaʻi, Niʻihau, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu and Kahoʻolawe.

According to the NWS, “Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

As a precaution, motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot.