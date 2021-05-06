File photo (11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

Maui police have made 224 impaired driving arrests to date in 2021 compared to 163 the same time last year. That’s up 27 percent from the same period last year.

One of those arrests was made on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, during the Maui Police Department’s Cinco De Mayo impaired driving enforcement campaign. Under the authority of the Maui County Tow Ordinance MPD Traffic officers towed the vehicle following the impaired driving arrest.

During the holiday, officers with the Traffic Division DUI Task Force screened 360 vehicles at two separate impaired driving checkpoints.

Lieutenant William Hankins, commander of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division said the public can expect the impaired driving checkpoints as well as saturation patrols to continue throughout the weekend as well as the remainder of this year. “We will do everything in our power to stop impaired drivers from selfishly injuring or killing innocent victims. We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable injuries and deaths that have occurred on our roadways.”

He said, “The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. When you are caught driving impaired, you WILL be arrested.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lt. Hankins also urged those who witness someone suspected of driving impaired, to call the Maui Police Department and report it. “You could help save a life. We humbly request the public’s help. Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring.”